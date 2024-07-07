3 nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's look at three nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the coming year. The Broncos actually put together a half-decent season in 2023 despite their painful, 1-5 start. They found themselves sitting at 7-6 at one point, and they were just one game behind in the division and firmly in the Wild Card race.
For some reason, people seem to have forgotten about that. This Broncos team can be an easy breakout team in 2024, even with how loaded the AFC is. However, the flip side of that is them enduring some nightmare scenarios. Even with a strong coaching staff led by Sean Payton, and being competent in the trenches on both sides of the ball, there is always a chance for the Broncos and any team to watch their nightmares come true.
Let's cover three of them.
3 nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Bo Nix isn't any good in year one
Pretty clearly the No. 1 nightmare scenario for the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he became the six quarterback taken in the first round. It's a huge gamble for Denver, as many outlets had Nix firmly a second-round talent, but Denver clearly did not care about what the outside noise was.
He does fit quite well into the offense that Sean Payton likes to run, and he's also the most experienced collegiate QB in history, so that is a huge plus. He completed over 75% of his passes in 2023 at Oregon, which is an insane efficiency.
But the NFL is a different beast, and there is a distinct possibility that Bo Nix is not good in year one, and simply not an NFL-caliber quarterback. It's not something that any of us want to think about, but it's possible until it isn't.