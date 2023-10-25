3 nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos now and in the future
The Denver Broncos feel like a cursed franchise, and perhaps these scenarios happening would all but confirm that
2. Los Angeles Chargers fire Brandon Staley and hire Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh seemed to be close to returning to the NFL last offseason, and the Denver Broncos had interest in him. Harbaugh returned to Michigan, but the Wolverines have been wrapped up in controversy this year, and at some point, you'd think Harbaugh would return to the NFL, right?
Harbaugh is quoted in saying that he has "unfinished business" in the NFL, so there's reason to believe that he'll make it back into the NFL as a head coach one last time:
"One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”"- Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh had a very strong tenure as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in the early 2010s, leading them to a Super Bowl berth where he faced off against his brother, John Harbaugh. Current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks to be on his last legs in LA, and with them being 2-4, it's hard to envision Staley making it through the season, which could pave the way for Harbaugh to come aboard.