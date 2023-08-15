3 NFL cut candidates that could be fits with the Denver Broncos
As roster cuts quickly approach, here are 3 cut candidates around the NFL that can be perfect fits for the Denver Broncos.
By Amir Farrell
3. WR Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
Staying at the WR position, we have WR Demarcus Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams who has been a fairly productive player during his time in the NFL and has always seemed to stay healthy. In fact, Robinson has never missed an NFL game during his seven-year career. Talk about durability.
In 2022, Robinson started in five games for the Baltimore Ravens after previously playing six seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs -- another former division rival the Broncos could snag if released. Robinson is coming off 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2022, despite shuffling through three different quarterbacks and a shaky offensive coordinator who eventually parted ways with Greg Roman. Robinson also has experience returning kicks and punts in the NFL and could be a sufficient insurance option if the plan doesn't work out with Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. returning kicks.
Even though Robinson turns 29 years old in just over a month, he's still a very underrated route runner and possesses all the tools to be a complete WR that the Broncos could use in a fairly inexperienced room. Being listed as a cut candidate for the Rams, the Broncos could quickly pounce to add a valuable veteran to their room and instantly boost their depth simultaneously.