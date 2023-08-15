Predominantly Orange
3 NFL cut candidates that could be fits with the Denver Broncos

As roster cuts quickly approach, here are 3 cut candidates around the NFL that can be perfect fits for the Denver Broncos.

By Amir Farrell

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers / Harry How/GettyImages
3. WR Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Staying at the WR position, we have WR Demarcus Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams who has been a fairly productive player during his time in the NFL and has always seemed to stay healthy. In fact, Robinson has never missed an NFL game during his seven-year career. Talk about durability.

In 2022, Robinson started in five games for the Baltimore Ravens after previously playing six seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs -- another former division rival the Broncos could snag if released. Robinson is coming off 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2022, despite shuffling through three different quarterbacks and a shaky offensive coordinator who eventually parted ways with Greg Roman. Robinson also has experience returning kicks and punts in the NFL and could be a sufficient insurance option if the plan doesn't work out with Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. returning kicks.

Even though Robinson turns 29 years old in just over a month, he's still a very underrated route runner and possesses all the tools to be a complete WR that the Broncos could use in a fairly inexperienced room. Being listed as a cut candidate for the Rams, the Broncos could quickly pounce to add a valuable veteran to their room and instantly boost their depth simultaneously.

