3 NFL cut candidates that could be fits with the Denver Broncos
As roster cuts quickly approach, here are 3 cut candidates around the NFL that can be perfect fits for the Denver Broncos.
By Amir Farrell
2. WR Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints
Since losing WR Tim Patrick for the season and waiving WR KJ Hamler, the Broncos have found themselves thinner at a position they once viewed as a strength on the team. Luckily, a few wide receivers have since stood out including Brandon Johnson however, he is now dealing with a minor ankle sprain. If the Broncos want to find a WR still young and in their prime and who is familiar with Sean Payton's system, Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith may be one of their safest bets.
Smith was drafted by Sean Payton in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft and played under through the 2020 season accumulating 1,109 receiving yards during that span which is approximately 370 yards averaged per season. In those three seasons, Smith started 23 games out of a total 40 games he played in.
Injuries have been a bit of a concern for the 27-year-old WR but have not been as big of an issue as they have been for WR KJ Hamler, who essentially shares the same role Smith contributed in Payton's offense. If the Broncos aren't entirely comfortable with receivers like Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Montrell Washington, or Taylor Grimes making the roster, re-uniting Tre'Quan Smith with Payton would certainly not be the worst idea.