3 New Year's Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos certainly have a list of resolutions they want to accomplish in the new year.
3. Fix the defensive front
The Denver Broncos desperately need more talent along the defensive front. The pass rush is below-average and there is virtually no push from the interior defensive line. Outside of Zach Allen and perhaps Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, this unit needs a total makeover. Denver has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL this year and have allowed the most yards per carry in the NFL.
The Broncos have a trio of competent pass rushers in Browning, Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper, but none of them are the type of difference maker that Denver needs at the position. While much easier said than done, the Broncos need to find their own version of Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, Maxx Crosby, etc.
This could be done in the NFL Draft. Browning, Cooper, and Bonitto are fine complimentary, backup pieces. Along the defensive line, there is absolutely nothing special with this unit outside of Zach Allen, who is having a great season. The Broncos easily need two more starters along the defensive line and at least one more starter at outside linebacker.
Needing to rebuild half the defensive front is a tall task, but winning at the line of scrimmage in the NFL is what makes or breaks teams, and Denver's defensive front, frankly, is bad.