3 New Year's Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos certainly have a list of resolutions they want to accomplish in the new year.
2. Find some stability with offensive play-makers
The Denver Broncos have an inconsistent WR room featuring Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims Jr. They also have gotten next to nothing from their tight end room as well, as Adam Trautman stinks, frankly, and Greg Dulcich has not been seen this year. Sutton is under contract through 2024 and Jerry Jeudy is probably in his last season with the Broncos as well.
Outside of Mims, who has been inconsistent at WR this year, the Broncos just don't have a ton of stability with their pass-catchers. A huge need for the Denver Broncos going into the 2024 offseason is going to be getting this situation fixed. Given that the Broncos aren't likely going to be big spenders in free agency, I'd expect the team to take to the NFL Draft to try and bring some consistency to the units.
In today's NFL, it's a pass-first league, so the WR and TE positions become more and more important. I do think it'd be worth extending Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims does have a ton of potential, so building a more consistent stable of pass-catchers around those two makes a ton of sense.