3 new teams who could acquire Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL season
Russell Wilson will have a job as a starting QB in the NFL in 2024, but it might not be with Denver.
3. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are going to have a ton of cap space next offseason, and they might be in a position to install a new head coach and general manager if Bill Belichick is relieved of his duties, as he serves in both roles with the team currently. They also might have the worst QB situation of the three teams listed in this article.
Mac Jones is just bad, and they don't have any other QB of note on their roster. What a new GM might want to do is to try to stabilize the position temporarily with a veteran QB while they attempt to acquire a younger, franchise QB. They'll have the cap space to pull it off and could use someone like Russell Wilson on a team that would likely have a ton of younger players.
And think about it; Russell Wilson is definitely someone who cares a ton about his image and brand. I'd like to think that he'd love to play for a storied franchise like New England, especially since they won three Super Bowls in the 2010s.
What do you think? Could Russell Wilson actually be traded?