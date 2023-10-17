3 new teams who could acquire Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL season
Russell Wilson will have a job as a starting QB in the NFL in 2024, but it might not be with Denver.
2. Green Bay Packers
I think the Green Bay Packers could be in a similar boat with their coach and quarterback situation. Right now, the team has handed the keys over to Jordan Love, and Love not only turns 25 years old this year but is in his fourth year in the NFL and sat the first three seasons. Honestly, if Love can't put something together this year, he probably won't figure it out in the NFL.
Green Bay went 8-9 in 2022 and are currently 2-3 in 2023. Head coach Matt LaFleur might be staring down two straight losing seasons after beginning his tenure in GB with 39 wins in his first three seasons. The Packers aren't really rostered in a way to embrace a rebuild if they were to finish with a losing record in 2023.
They do have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball; especially young talent, so the team might feel more inclined to go with a veteran quarterback in the meantime. Russell Wilson might fit that mold for them. I think it's pretty clear what type of offense Russell Wilson has to play in to be successful, so I'd have to assume that Matt LaFleur would know what he'd be doing with him.