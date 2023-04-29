3 needs for the Denver Broncos on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
3) Running Back
Somewhat surprisingly, the Broncos made three selections on day two but did not select a single running back. Names such as Tyjae Spears went just two picks before the Broncos took Moss, while others like Israel Abanikanda, Roschon Johnson, and Sean Tucker remain on the board. It is no secret that the Broncos running back room is depleted and banged up, but it would still serve the Broncos well to select a running back.
The Broncos running back room currently has two backs who have held any sort of major role with an NFL team, Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams, but half of that tandem currently has a massive injury question mark attached to him. The team also currently has players such as Tyler Badie under contract for the 2023 campaign, but it would be unwise to figure he has some sort of role set for next season.
The Broncos selecting a back would add much-needed depth, give good injury insurance, and add to a position that has been a worrisome one over the last few years. If Williams struggles to return to form, having another strong back on the roster would keep a lot of pressure off the back of Perine, which is a plus for everyone involved. There is no such thing as too many good running backs in the NFL.