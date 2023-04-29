3 needs for the Denver Broncos on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
2) Defensive Line
Much like with the inside of the offensive line, the Broncos are thin on the defensive interior and could use some bodies. The team brought in Zach Allen after losing Dre'Mont Jones to the Seahawks, and is slated to return nose tackles DJ Jones and Mike Purcell to go along with Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike, amongst others. While the list has a good amount of names, it lacks rotational depth. Henningsen got some good run last year but was unable to make much of an impact.
The Broncos would be smart to look at the possibility of adding to their defensive front this year. Allen and Jones figure to lead the way, but the Broncos desperately need someone to bridge those two to the rest of the rotational pieces, and they could find that on day three of the draft. Of note, Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore could make some sense for the Broncos, as they look to build defensive depth. New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could look elsewhere, but there figures to be solid names available for the Broncos on the final day of the draft.