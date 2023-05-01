3 needs for the Broncos after the 2023 Draft
3) Defensive Line Depth
Much like the offensive line, the Broncos need more strong depth to their defensive line. The team is slated to start Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Johnathan Harris on the defensive line with names like Matt Hennigsen, Mike Purcell, and Eyioma Uwazurike rotating in and out along the line. However, much like the offensive line, the Broncos lack depth that can step in and start in event of an injury and maintain a strong level of play. The team could address this in the second wave of free agency,
Still out there are names familiar to the AFC West, such as Shelby Harris, Yannick Ngakoue, and others like Robet Quinn, Jadeveon Clowney, and Matthew Ionaddis. The Broncos could be set on the defensive tackle front, despite not adding anyone to the defensive line group during the draft.
The Broncos have dealt with injuries on the defensive line, much like they have on the offensive line, but the team also figures to struggle with the departure of Dre'Mont Jones, their strongest lineman over the course of the last four years. Zach Allen figures to slot into the spot left by Jones, but the team was weak on the line before the departure of the former Ohio State Buckeye. Based on their current depth chart (unofficial), the Broncos could definitely use some more talent in the defensive trenches.