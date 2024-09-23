3 moves the Broncos need to make after Bo Nix's breakout performance in Week 3
3. Elevate TE Lucas Krull or Donald Parham for a package of plays
This is just an idea to file away for whenever the Broncos determine that they really need that jolt in the passing game from the tight end position, but one move this team could make is either activating pass-catching specialist Lucas Krull for a game to see what he can do, or perhaps elevate veteran Donald Parham for a game to see if he can be of help.
The Broncos have not been good at finishing drives once they get to the red zone this season, and having a playmaker at the tight end position could really give them a boost, even if that guy is just taking attention away from another receiver.
Lucas Krull showed off some big-play abilities last season with the Broncos and has the type of strength at the catch point that allows him to be effective in a variety of situations. It would be nice to see the Broncos try and get him involved with Greg Dulcich and Nate Adkins contributing next to nothing in the passing game as of right now.
Donald Parham was acquired at roster cuts thanks to his fit in the Sean Payton/Joe Lombardi offense as well as his production under Joe Lombardi when the two were together in Los Angeles. Parham is 6-foot-8 and has at least one receiving touchdown in each of his first four NFL seasons.