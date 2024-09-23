3 moves the Broncos need to make after Bo Nix's breakout performance in Week 3
2. Ask what the Ravens want for TE Mark Andrews
I don't know if the Denver Broncos will end up being the most likely landing spot, but I do think there is a legitimate possibility that we will see tight end Mark Andrews get traded in the coming weeks, and if he's on the block, Sean Payton and George Paton need to be all over it.
Andrews is 29 years old (just turned 29 a couple of weeks ago) and has this year and next year left on his current contract. With base salaries of just $7 million in each season, Andrews as a more than palatable contract to be acquired in a potential trade and the Ravens might have ample reason to move on from him.
They are involving Isaiah Likely and Zay Flowers much more heavily in their passing attack. Andrews has just six receptions in the first three game while playing only 58 percent of the snaps there in Baltimore.
Even though it might take a little bit of time to acclimate him to the offense, Andrews is a savvy veteran tight end who knows how to get open and could be a very valuable asset for a young quarterback like Bo Nix. If I'm the Broncos, I wouldn't exactly be giving up my most premium NFL Draft real estate to acquire a player who is clearly not highly favored in Baltimore right now, but a 3rd-4th round pick wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
The Broncos lack a playmaking tight end in the worst way right now. Greg Dulcich has not been able to be that guy.
Call up the Ravens and see what they want for Mark Andrews, and get him to Denver if possible.