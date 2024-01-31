3 moves that will turn Denver Broncos into a Super Bowl contender
The Denver Broncos CAN become a Super Bowl contender once again!
3. Get the franchise quarterback
If this wasn't already abundantly clear... the Denver Broncos have to get their franchise QB, whoever that may be. I trust Sean Payton and his staff to bring the right passer into the mix, and I truly do not care who it is. The Broncos swung for the fences with trading for Russell Wilson, but it just did not work out, and Wilson's benching late in the 2023 NFL Season essentially signaled the end of this era.
The Denver Broncos aren't likely to be in range to select Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they appear to be in range to choose from Michael Penix Jr, JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix. I think Payton and his staff will end up falling in love with one of these players, and if that is the case, they should select him with their 12th overall pick.
I don't think it'd be smart to get cute and try to trade down. Just stand pat and draft your guy, in my opinion. Getting the QB right solves most of a team's problems. Having that QB on his rookie contract is one of the biggest advantages in all of sports. If Denver can hit on a QB in 2024, that would greatly lessen the financial blow from the likely release of Russell Wilson.