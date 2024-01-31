3 moves that will turn Denver Broncos into a Super Bowl contender
The Denver Broncos CAN become a Super Bowl contender once again!
Can the Denver Broncos make a few moves in the 2024 NFL Offseason to be a viable Super Bowl contender once again? I think having a Super Bowl-winning head coach who also has a winning record in the playoffs is a great start. The Denver Broncos 2023 season did provide some encouragement for the future.
The team ripped off a five-game winning streak and did show that they can beat good teams. The Broncos seemed to be well-coached across the board, but their lack of talent on both sides of the ball is obvious. Fortunately, I don't think the Broncos need a loaded roster to win a Super Bowl given their strong coaching staff.
However, the roster simply needs to be better, and there is no question about that. Equipped wit ha first-round pick in the top 12 and the ability to create cap space, the Denver Broncos can become a Super Bowl contender once again, and here is how.
1. Get stout along the defensive front
Once again, the two teams remaining in the NFL have a few things in common. One of those things is being strong along the defensive line. It's not a coincidence, either. The Broncos DL is just bad, folks. Outside of Zach Allen, every other starter has an argument to be replaced. While we may not see that type of drastic change, I would expect the team to field a different defensive front in 2024. The free agent market is quite deep along the DL.
And the Broncos could opt to take a pass rusher with their first-round pick. Heck, they could trade down, potentially land a franchise QB, and get a quality pass-rushing prospect as well. The point is, however, they do it, the Denver Broncos need to begin winning at the line of scrimmage. It's an important quality of Super Bowl teams.
