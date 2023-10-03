3 moves that are obvious after Broncos get their first win of the season
- Running back room needs an overhaul
- High-paid pass rusher is a player the Broncos should completely reevaluate
- One position still needs to be addressed from the outside
The Broncos need another safety
Recently, I presented some alternative safety options for the team to consider. Nothing has changed in that regard. The Broncos just don't have enough at the position.
The secondary as a whole has been absolutely terrible but the safety spot is a particular weakness. Justin Simmons missed his second consecutive game on Sunday and the team is apparently not reasdy to give rookie JL Skinner a look, as he has been a gameday inactive in each of the team's four games. However, it would be hard for him to be worse than Delarrin Turner-Yell has been.
Kareem Jackson has the team's only two interceptions on the year, including the one that sealed the win against the Bears, but he has not played well for the team for the most part for some time now and is flagged for penalties far too often. But because of the lack of depth at the position, the team will have to continue to roll with him.
PJ Locke should return to the lineup soon and though he's always been more of a special teams guy, he is a veteran that should add a boost to the safety room. But the team should absolutely consider outside options and sign one, if nothing else put one on the practice squad.