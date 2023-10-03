3 moves that are obvious after Broncos get their first win of the season
- Running back room needs an overhaul
- High-paid pass rusher is a player the Broncos should completely reevaluate
- One position still needs to be addressed from the outside
Broncos need to play Nik Bonitto over Randy Gregory
The Broncos chose to start Nik Bonitto over Randy Gregory against the Bears and that was a move that worked. It might have given Bonitto, last year's second-round pick, the jolt he needed, because he had the best game of his career, collecting 2.5 sacks and forcing a fumble on the biggest play of the game.
Gregory still saw action, and maybe the coaching staff was trying to send him a message after he did literally nothing in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, but it didn't wake him up all that much.
Gregory had three tackles in the game and was credited with a hit on the QB, but he was nowhere near as impactful as Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who appear to be the team's top pass-rushers regardless of how soon Frank Clark is ready to play.
The Broncos shelled out a big contract for Gregory as a free agent last offseason, but that is looking like a worse deal with each game that passes. Bonitto and Cooper are the clear starters at this point and Gregory is going to have to make the most with less opportunity in order to prove he deserves to be on the field.