3 moves Denver Broncos must make following Russell Wilson news
The Denver Broncos must get themselves in order after the news of Russell Wilson's release broke.
3. The Denver Broncos must draft a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft
I mean, this is pretty obvious. Russell Wilson is not in the picture, so the Denver Broncos need, NEED to draft a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, ideally in the first round. The team currently has the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft, so they may have to trade up in order to get their guy. Someone like Michigan's JJ McCarthy might not be there for the Broncos at 12, so they could be forced to move up to get him.
However, someone like Oregon's Bo Nix could very realistically be there with the 12th overall pick. Washington's Michael Penix Jr is also someone who doesn't seem to be a locked-in first-round pick. Now, we could argue until we're blue in the face who the best fit would be. In my opinion, I am just going to trust who Sean Payton and his staff feel is the best fit for this team.
If they think it's Nix, cool! If JJ McCarthy is the best fit for them in their view, so be it. I am here to cheer for the Broncos no matter who the QB is, and I cheered for Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham in 2023. Gone are the days of the Broncos acquiring a middling, veteran QB.
I hope, at least.
With the major financial burden of cutting Russell Wilson, it's clear that the Denver Broncos are not playing games this time around, so they need to go draft a QB in 2024.