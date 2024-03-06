3 moves Denver Broncos must make following Russell Wilson news
The Denver Broncos must get themselves in order after the news of Russell Wilson's release broke.
2. The Broncos should try to sign a few starters in free agency
On offense, the Denver Broncos could use starting-level help at wide receiver, tight end, and running back. (Obviously, besides QB). On defense, you could argue that the Broncos could add a starter to every position group. The defensive line is quite bad. The EDGE rushers are complimentary pieces at this point and low-end starters in my opinion.
At ILB, Josey Jewell is a free agent, and in the secondary, the Denver Broncos do not have a viable CB2, and could use up to two new starters at safety. I say two new starters since Justin Simmons could be a logical trade candidate for the Broncos this offseason, as he is turning 31 in 2024, is in the last year of his contract and could bring the Denver Broncos $14.5 million in cap savings.
PJ Locke III is a free agent, but perhaps he does not return to the team. Free agents on both sides of the ball the Broncos could potentially sign include, Hunter Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tyler Boyd, Hunter Henry, Danielle Hunter, Javon Kinlaw, Carl Lawson, Leonard Williams, Devin White, Jordan Whitehead, Darious Williams, among many, many others who will be in the free agency market.
I am not here saying that the Broncos need to create $40 million worth of cap and burn through it all. However, with Russell Wilson no longer being in the picture, the Broncos should work to try and fill some of their other needs. This could help ease a new QB into the team when that addition is made...