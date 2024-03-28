3 moves the Broncos should make after signing WR Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos still appear to be willing to spend in free agency.
2. Sign EDGE Markus Golden
The Denver Broncos have recently tried to make veteran pass rushers work in recent years, signing Randy Gregory and Frank Clark. Gregory was a huge free agency signing a couple of years ago and was just a total bust in every sense of the word. Frank Clark signed last offseason and was a non-factor for the Broncos.
I do think the team's EDGE room could use a veteran body, but obviously not Gregory or Clark. Why not sign Markus Golden to a very cheap one-year deal? He's got experience with Vance Joseph in Arizona. In 42 games together, Golden racked up 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 53 QB hits. That is notable, substantial production for Golden, who is 33 years old.
Denver signing a veteran WR tells me that they could still look to add to some positions of need in free agency for the right price, and Denver's pass rush was extremely inconsistent in 2023. Sure, the team is not going to find a stud pass rusher this late in FA, but what would the harm be in signing Markus Golden to a cheap, minimum deal? In 16 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, Golden had four sacks, 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.
You're lying to yourself if you said you wouldn't take that from a rotational pass rusher. His previous time with Vance Joseph could also raise the ceiling of this signing just a bit.