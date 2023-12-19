3 most urgent positions for Broncos to fix in 2024
The Denver Broncos have a few urgent positions that they need to fix in 2024.tw
2. EDGE
The Denver Broncos do not have anything special with their EDGE rushers. I think one thing that the Denver Broncos and perhaps some fans need to stop doing is the "what if" arguments. "What if Vic Fangio named Drew Lock the starter," "What if Nik Bonitto takes another jump in year three," etc. The Broncos need some more juice with their outside pass rush.
Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper are fine players, but each one I think is a backup, low-end starter type of player that could work well with more of a deliberate solution at the position. In the short term, someone like Danielle Hunter makes a ton of sense, as he and George Paton have a connection back when they were both in Minnesota.
Perhaps the Carolina Panthers want to move on from Brian Burns. Or perhaps the Denver Broncos fall in love with an EDGE rusher in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. You never know. Heck, maybe a team that has a stud pass rusher might be willing to trade him for the right price. However the Broncos go about fixing this room, it's clear that the outside pass rush cannot consistently get to the QB.
They've had some spurts of strong play, but this room needs more of a guy, if that makes sense. I think this is a huge need for the Denver Broncos in 2024 and beyond.