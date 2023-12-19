3 most urgent positions for Broncos to fix in 2024
The Denver Broncos have a few urgent positions that they need to fix in 2024.tw
The Denver Broncos have had an encouraging season in 2023 thus far, but much work is still to be done if this team wants to compete in 2024 and beyond. The Broncos have a path to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, which would be marvelous. It'd likely put Sean Payton in Coach of the Year conversation, and Russell Wilson would likely be in the conversation for Comeback Player of the Year.
Even the best teams in the NFL have roster issues, and the Broncos are not an exception. The team does have some work to do in the offseason if they want to put the team on the right track for an extended period of time. The team is currently slated to have negative cap space in 2024, but a few releases, restructures, and extensions can free up enough to make some moves.
I'd expect the Broncos to again be a bit aggressive in free agency in filling the rest of their roster holes. Well, which three positions are the most urgent for the Broncos to fix in 2024 and beyond?
3. Quarterback
I think Russell Wilson returning in 2024 could be a fine solution for the near future, but he'd be entering his age-36 season, so he'd be one of the oldest starters in the NFL. At some point, Sean Payton and George Paton are going to have to take a shot on a QB, and that could come this offseason.
I think Payton is still undecided whether or not he wants to bring Wilson back in 2024, but I do think a solution for Wilson to return is viable for the Broncos. Statistically, he's been very good this year, but clearly is far from perfect and not quite his old self.
Whether it's taking a stab on a mid-round QB or trading up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, I think it's a must that the Broncos get a young and encouraging passer in the building in 2024.