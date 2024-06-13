3 most overrated players on the Denver Broncos roster ahead of 2024 NFL Season
Courtland Sutton, WR
You have to wonder why Courtland Sutton gets as much attention as he does in Broncos Country. He's not a consistent WR1 in this league anymore. He broke out in 2019 and earned a Pro Bowl nod, but tore his ACL at the very beginning of the 2020 NFL Season. Over the last three years, Sutton has averaged 64 receptions, 842 yards, and five touchdowns per 17 games.
Furthermore, the 2023 NFL Season was the first year of his NFL career where he caught at least 60% of his targets, so he's not historically been a very reliable target. He's also never started a full season over his NFL career, either.
Now yes, as of now, he is the Denver Broncos best wide receiver, but he's not a 1,000-yard player nor a consistent WR1 in the NFL anymore.
DJ Jones, DT
DJ Jones signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos before the 2022 NFL Season, so he's got one more year left on his deal. An interesting number from Over The Cap kind of highlights how disappointing Jones was in 2023:
"The diamond is a scatterplot graph that visualizes the relation of the player's APY (in green) and performance (in blue, as measured by OTC's Valuations) to the rest of the league at his position. To understand how to read the diamond, read this explainer."- Over The Cap
Over The Cap assigns a dollar amount, or a "valuation" to each player, which reflects their performance in that season. Jones earns $10 million per year on his contract, and OTC gave him a valuation of $3.4 million in 2023. Yeah, not great. Now yes, the entire defense outside of a few players was pretty bad, but Jones does deserve some of the blame.
There was a reason why he was commonly seen as a cut candidate at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season. It's actually a shock that he's still on the roster, but he's an average player at best.