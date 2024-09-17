3 monumental changes the Denver Broncos must eventually make
One way or another, make a decision on QB Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos are two games into the Bo Nix experience, and thus far, it's been up and down, but mostly down. There was some clear improvement from Week 1 into Week 2 for Nix, but he did still throw a pretty bad interception. Overall, the issues on offense are not Nix's fault. The run game is just nonexistent, as Nix is the leading rusher through two games.
The wide receivers also cannot consistently separate, which is not Bo Nix's fault. The Broncos are kind of dealing with the fallout from the failed Russell Wilson trade. They had to part with multiple high draft picks and are now absorbing a dead cap hit over $50 million this year. They just did not have the resources to bring in high-end play-makers.
Next offseason, things should get a little bit easier, as they'll have a load of cap space and their first and second-round picks. At some point perhaps within the next 16 months, the Denver Broncos are going to have to make a huge decision on Bo Nix. The quarterback is going to prove himself one way or another.
He'll either put it together by year two at the latest or just not have it it him to play QB at the NFL level. Whatever ends up happening with Bo Nix is going to have a huge impact on this franchise one way or another. If Nix ends up being legit, the Broncos are set for the next decade. But if he's not the guy, you may see some major changes to the franchise, which could include the team moving on from Sean Payton.
Denver did the right thing in taking a chance on a first-round rookie quarterback, so the Broncos are going to have to endure that or enjoy it at some point.