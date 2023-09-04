3 matchups to watch for Denver Broncos Week 1 vs. Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders come to Denver for week one of the 2023 NFL season. What are the three biggest matchups to watch?
3. CB Patrick Surtain II vs. WR Davante Adams
You could argue that Patrick Surtain II and Davante Adams are the two best in the NFL at their positions, so this very well may be a CB1/WR1 matchup. Well, Surtain got the best of Adams in one matchup last year, and Adams seemed to edge out Surtain in the other one. For the Raiders, having someone like Adams, who may end up in the Hall of Fame one day, is a great boost to their offense.
Jimmy Garoppolo is going to target Adams early and often in this matchup, so Surtain is going to have to be at his best already. One of the best friends a QB can have is an elite WR, and since Garoppolo is a very limited passer, he's going to keep feeding the All-Pro WR. What does worry me a bit is that even if Adams is held in check by Surtain, the best CB in football, the Raiders still have two very talented receivers at their disposal in Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow.
In fact, the entire Denver Broncos' secondary is going to have a huge test in week one, but the passing attack for the Las Vegas Raiders is going to center around Davante Adams as long as he is healthy and on the field. It's really up to Patrick Surtain II to be able to keep Adams in check. Taking that type of weapon out of the offense is really going to put a strain on the run game and Garoppolo, and in that case, I may lean toward the Broncos.