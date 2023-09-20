3 matchups to watch for Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 3
Can the Denver Broncos earn their first win of the season in 2023?
2. Vance Joseph vs. Mike McDaniel
Maybe the most lopsided matchup in the NFL this weekend, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will have the misfortune of going up against Mike McDaniel, who has quickly proven himself to be one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.
He has quickly turned Tua Tagovailoa into one of the premier passers in the NFL, and it's being done playing behind a poor offensive line and a run game that isn't always up to par. To be honest, I am horrified about this matchup. I truly don't think Joseph is going to have any answers for Miami's offense. I hope I'm proven wrong.
The secondary will have a tough task ahead, facing off against Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, two of the fastest players in the NFL. My only piece of hope I'm going to grab onto is the Broncos' defensive front being able to break through Miami's below-average offensive line, but I'm not holding my breath.
I don't really think Denver will have much of an issue putting up points in Week 3 at all. But I am worried that Denver won't be able to hold Miami under 35 points. That kind of feels like the number to beat for Sunday.
I think whichever team hits 35 points first, wins. Both Miami and Denver have had a pretty easy time moving the ball this season. And in fact, both team's defenses haven't been that great, so this matchup features two similar teams with many connections.