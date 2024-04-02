3 massive offseason mistakes the Broncos have made so far
The Denver Broncos offseason hasn't been too dramatic, but it's clear that the team has made a few huge mistakes.
2. Doing virtually nothing along the defensive line
The Denver Broncos not only had one of the worst defensive lines in football during 2023, but also had one of the worst run defenses in the league and a horribly inconsistent pass rush. I am truly confused as to why the Broncos didn't do more along their defensive line. Sean Payton wasn't afraid to spend last offseason to fix the offensive line.
And yes I understand that the Broncos clearly didn't want to spend a ton this offseason, but they didn't need to spend a lot to add viable talent to the DL. Malcolm Roach is a former New Orleans Saint who can't stay healthy and isn't more than a run stuffer. He doesn't move the needle. Players like DJ Wonnum, Javon Kinlaw, Greg Gaines, Marcus Davenport, and Jordan Elliott all would have made sense to a degree.
The way I see it, there really was no reason why Denver should not have brought in multiple players along the DL. The free agent market along the defensive front was quite solid, and Denver's unit is still among the worst in the NFL. This also pertains to their EDGE room as well. Call me old-fashioned, but the Broncos consistently lost the line of scrimmage on defense last year.
In fact, besides QB, you could argue that DL help is the most urgent need for the team. Sean Payton and George Paton must add multiple bodies to this unit between now and the start of the 2024 NFL Season.