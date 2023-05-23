3 major moves to get Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl in 2023
Three major moves to get Broncos to the Super Bowl in 2023
3. Denver Broncos need to make two defensive additions
I think Denver needs to make two additions with their defense to put the finishing touches on the unit. The first one, which is again someone we've mentioned many times on this website, is Yannick Ngakoue. He's never had less than 8.0 sacks in the season, is still just 28 years old, and has been in the NFL since 2016.
He's a pass-rush specialist and would give the Broncos a much-needed boost with their pass rushers, who look like the weakest part of the defense, and maybe even the team. Pass rushers are becoming more and more valuable, so why not sign the best one left on the market?
The second move the Denver Broncos should make is to sign another cornerback. The Broncos seem to have a decent CB room that includes Patrick Surtain II, K'Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, and Riley Moss, but Mathis and Moss are very young and I worry how this room would look if Surtain or Williams had to miss some time.
I think signing a veteran like Marcus Peters, Bradley Roby, or even Bryce Callahan. I think adding another veteran body to this unit, especially in case of injury, would give Vance Joseph all the toys he needs to scheme up a top defense.