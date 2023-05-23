3 major moves to get Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl in 2023
2. Denver Broncos need to sign Ben Jones
You've likely heard us talk about these first two moves on many occasions on this website, but we're doing that for a reason. Ben Jones is one of the best centers in football and was cut by the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.
And, as of right now, the only question mark along the Denver Broncos offensive line is at center. I'm not sure Lloyd Cushenberry is going to be a viable starter in the NFL. Denver did also add Kyle Fuller and Alex Forsyth to the mix at center as well.
Between those three additions, Quinn Meinerz, and Luke Wattenberg, Denver currently has a ton of bodies that can play center. However, none of them would be particularly close to being as good as Ben Jones is, who spent his entire career with the Houston Texans and Titans.
Just look at the two teams in February's Super Bowl; what did they have in common, among many other things?
An elite offensive line.
The Chiefs and Eagles had arguably the two best offensive lines in football, and that is no accident. Games in the NFL are won at the line of scrimmage, and if Denver would just sign Ben Jones, they'd boast one of the five best units in football.
Seriously, where would the OL weakness be with Ben Jones in the mix? The answer is nowhere.