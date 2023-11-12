3 major Broncos offseason needs regardless of how 2023 season plays out
The secondary will need to be addressed on both fronts
Pass-rush still needs help despite recent developments
Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich aren't going to cut it
Edge Rusher
This has been an interesting spot for the Broncos this season as the team chose to part ways with the much more experienced tandem of Randy Gregory and Frank Clark in favor of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. That move has paid off as the combination of Bonitto and Cooper has been much more effective.
The team still has Baron Browning as well and he should be in the future plans. Cooper has provided great value for a late-round pick for this team and seeing Bonitto play as well as he has this season has been one of the best parts of this young season for the Broncos.
But is that trio sustainable? The Broncos probably still need a more premier pass-rusher. The Broncos probably need to get better on the interior of teh defensive line as well, but in today's game a player who can set the edge and defend the run as well as get after the quarterback with regularity is as important as any position on the roster.
2024 free agency options: Brian Burns, A.J. Epenesa
2024 draft options: Laiatu Latu (UCLA), Dallas Turner (Alabama), Bralen Trice (Washington)