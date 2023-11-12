3 major Broncos offseason needs regardless of how 2023 season plays out
The secondary will need to be addressed on both fronts
Pass-rush still needs help despite recent developments
Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich aren't going to cut it
Cornerback
Free agents after this season: K'Waun Williams, Fabian Moreau
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, but he is the only cornerback on the team that is anywhere close to a constant. However, the team does seem to have found something in Ja'Quan McMillian.
K'Waun Williams has not played this season and likely won't due to a knee injury, second-year player Damarri Mathis struggled when he was out there and rookie Riley Moss has done nothing but play special teams to this point.
Fabian Moreau was chosen to take over for Mathis as a starter and he has been an improvement, but he is not likely to be in the team's long-term plans and will be a free agent after the season.
The Broncos are going to have to bolster this spot this offseason, perhaps by acquiring a new corner in free agency and using a draft pick on one.
2024 free agency options: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jaylon Johnson
2024 draft options: Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Denzel Burke (Ohio State)