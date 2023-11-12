Predominantly Orange
FanSided

3 major Broncos offseason needs regardless of how 2023 season plays out

The secondary will need to be addressed on both fronts

Pass-rush still needs help despite recent developments

Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich aren't going to cut it

By Travis Wakeman

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) tackles New York
Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) tackles New York / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next
Fabian Moreau, Denver Broncos
Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Free agents after this season: K'Waun Williams, Fabian Moreau

The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, but he is the only cornerback on the team that is anywhere close to a constant. However, the team does seem to have found something in Ja'Quan McMillian.

K'Waun Williams has not played this season and likely won't due to a knee injury, second-year player Damarri Mathis struggled when he was out there and rookie Riley Moss has done nothing but play special teams to this point.

Fabian Moreau was chosen to take over for Mathis as a starter and he has been an improvement, but he is not likely to be in the team's long-term plans and will be a free agent after the season.

The Broncos are going to have to bolster this spot this offseason, perhaps by acquiring a new corner in free agency and using a draft pick on one.

2024 free agency options: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jaylon Johnson
2024 draft options: Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Denzel Burke (Ohio State)

Home/Broncos Roster