3 major Broncos offseason needs regardless of how 2023 season plays out
The secondary will need to be addressed on both fronts
Pass-rush still needs help despite recent developments
Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich aren't going to cut it
Even with two straight victories, the Denver Broncos are far from a complete team and regardless of how this season ends, will need some reinforcements at several spots in 2024.
Sean Payton is slowly getting things going in the right direction and back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs have greatly renewed optimism within Broncos Country. The team has made several personnel changes on the field and those have yielded solid results.
But those moves are likely more of a temporary band-aid rather than a long-term solution. So, here at the halfway point of the 2023 season, here are three spots where the team is going to need an upgrade (or two) no matter how this season turns out.
Tight End
Free agents after season: Adam Trautman
The Broncos will most likely be looking for more power in the passing game via the wide receiver position as well, but the tight end spot is void of any real playmakers. Greg Dulcich has shown flashes, but he can't stay on the field.
The Broncos brought Adam Trautman over from New Orleans, a player Payton was familiar with, but he has been far from dynamic in this offense. There is nothing to suggest that he will ever be anything more than a No. 2 or No. 3 option at the tight end position.
The Broncos need a quick, athletic tight end that can stretch the field in the passing game. Basically, one of those tight ends that is more like a wide receiver. If you look around at all of the best offensive teams in the league, most of them have this piece.
There was some belief that Albert Okwuegbunam could take over that role for the Broncos, but he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles just before the season started.
The Broncos will need to look at filling this spot in the offseason, likely through the draft as the upcoming free-agent market doesn't offer a lot of options.
2024 free agency options: Dalton Schultz
2024 draft options: Jaheim Bell (Florida State), Dallin Holker (Colorado State)