3 major Broncos questions ahead of 2024 NFL free agency
Some interesting questions regarding the Broncos could be answered soon. What can we expect from the team heading into free agency and the Draft?
3. Is Alex Forsyth ready to be a starting center in the NFL?
Due to what I mentioned in question number two, the Denver Broncos might not be able to afford their four-season starter Lloyd Cushenberry III, who is set to become a free agent once the new league year starts.
Lloyd had a couple of struggling seasons, but the 2023-24 season was his best one so far. He had his first season with an above 65 Pro Football Focus grade, to be specific, he had a 73.2 grade, being the 20th-highest graded center.
The Broncos used a 7th-round Draft pick in former Oregon Ducks' center Alex Forsyth, with the pick they got in the Adam Trautman trade. GM George Paton had some interesting insights on Forsyth and he might be the obvious choice if the Broncos are not able to bring back Lloyd Cushenberry ...
But .... Is he ready to start in the NFL after technically red-shirting during his rookie season?