3 keys to propel Broncos from worst to first in AFC West
Post strong first quarter results
Here, first quarter is wordplay for the first four games of the season. Now before you doubt my math skills, I know four games isn't exactly one-quarter of a team's season these days, so I hope you'll let this one slide.
Anyway, with so much buzz and skepticism swirling around this team, the most effective way to silence the critics is by starting strong out of the gate. The new era of Broncos football needs to get off on the right foot, not just for the fans, but for the players themselves.
The group will need to move swiftly to forge their own identity and shed the disappointment of years past. Until then, the two will forever be linked, whether it's fair or not.
Week one kicks off against a familiar face in the Las Vegas Raiders, who the Broncos have struggled with lately, as suggested earlier. So, what better way to conquer the first and third points than knocking off the Raiders on the first Sunday of action?
Game two is also at home, this time against the Washington Commanders. Known for an imposing defensive front, Washington is still an unknown on the offensive side of the ball. Outside of perennially underrated wideout Terry McLaurin, it's tough to gauge where this team will be come week two. Unless Sam Howell's audition from last year was a sign that he's the real deal, this should be a winnable game.
Week three's matchup against the Miami Dolphins (a Vic Fangio reunion) and week four's tilt with the Chicago Bears will both take place on the road. This will be a nice early season test to go from two home games to two road games, where situational football (i.e., third downs) matters that much more.
I'm sure we could all go on and on about the keys to unlocking the Broncos' full potential in 2023, but I'll leave you to ponder just this for now.