3 keys for the Broncos to beat the Raiders in Week 1
The Denver Broncos open their 2023-24 regular season by hosting their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders ... How can they start the season with a dub?
3. OL vs Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, and CO:
As I mentioned before, the Denver Broncos offensive line struggled and had a lot of problems in the 2022-23 season. They allowed the most sacks in the league and lost 301 yards due to offensive holdings, and false start penalties.
With the new ownership group and coaching staff, the Broncos went all in to improve their offensive line, by signing Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to four and five-year deals respectively. They also re-signed Cam Fleming, drafted Oregon center Alex Forsyth, and signed Illinois standout tackle Alex Palczewski as an undrafted free agent.
Just for you to get an idea, Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby, against the Broncos last season, had 10 tackles (6 for loss), 5 QB hits, 4 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. Las Vegas needed help at the position and drafted Tyree Wilson, who had 17 sacks in 35 career college games (0.49/game).
Yes, Las Vegas does not have a great defense, but their pass rush is their strongest defensive position group, and if the Broncos want to win their opening game, they must protect Russell Wilson, and be disciplined to not have much penalties.
My score prediction: Raiders 17 - 31 Broncos
The Broncos have lost six straight games against the Raiders ... will that change on Sunday? Can the Broncos start the Sean Payton era with a division win?