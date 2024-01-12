3 journeyman quarterbacks could be options for Broncos in 2024
By Jack Ramsey
2) Jake Browning (Bengals)
Jake Browning thinks he is one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the National Football League. Bronwing started the brunt of the games for the Bengals this year after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury, and Browning kept the Bengals in playoff contention through their week 17 matchup in Kansas City, a game they were in until the clock hit 0:00 in the 4th quarter.
Browning, in his nine appearances for the Bengals, threw for 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions, completed 70.4% of his passes, and posted a 60.4 QBR.
Browning played more than fine compared to what the Bengals might have expected from him. Browning's action this year was the first of his career, despite first being singed to a NFL contract prior to the 2019 season. Browning did well stepping into an offense that was catered for Joe Burrow, effectively relying on Burrow's arm, his weapons, and the pass catching abilities of his running back being prioritized over his running game.
If the Broncos can land Browning, he might fit into their mold of being able to utilize their outside weapons, while also using running backs out of the backfield, such as Samaje Perine.