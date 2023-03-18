3 Jerry Jeudy trade ideas the Denver Broncos might consider
3. Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a WR and the 42nd pick
This deal is one that obviously doesn't include a first-round pick, because the Cleveland Browns don't have one. The Deshaun Watson trade depleted this team of first-round picks, but they need help at the wide receiver position in a big way.
The Broncos could look at an opportunity here to squeeze even more draft capital out of the Browns and add to what is only a five-pick NFL Draft class at the present moment, or they could do something similar to what was discussed in the aforementioned Cowboys trade scenario where you have a pick and a player (or multiple players) going back to Denver.
Anthony Schwartz is someone Browns fans seemingly can't wait to get rid of, and he might be an interesting dart throw in Sean Payton's offense. When someone has that combination of size and speed, you never know.
David Bell is a more recent draft choice and someone that a lot of Denver Broncos fans liked in last year's process. He could be an interesting flyer with three more years on his rookie deal as well.
Ultimately, the primary goal is to get the best draft capital possible, and if you can get the 42nd and 111th picks out of the Browns, that could be extremely valuable to the Denver Broncos. Again, though -- more valuable than Jerry Jeudy? How would the Broncos themselves replace him?
In each of these scenarios, we've explored what the teams would be able to do with their draft capital in place versus Jerry Jeudy, but the same question really applies to the Denver Broncos. Are the Broncos in better shape if they wait a year or wait seven months to try and trade Jeudy again? Will his value go up or down over time?
There are so many variables with a deal like this but we know the Broncos want to add draft capital, and it seems like they are listening if teams are willing to make the right kinds of offers, even on some of their best and most talented players.