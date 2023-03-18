3 Jerry Jeudy trade ideas the Denver Broncos might consider
2. Jerry Jeudy to the Dallas Cowboys for a 1st-round pick (27th overall) and WR Jalen Tolbert
Back in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos shockingly found themselves with a chance to draft any of three big-time receiver prospects when they were on the clock with the 15th overall pick. The options included Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson.
The Broncos picked Jeudy, and just a couple of picks later, both CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson flew off the board to the Cowboys and Vikings, respectively.
The Cowboys made a foolish decision in the 2022 offseason to trade away Amari Cooper for basically nothing, and they could have used him down the stretch last season. CeeDee Lamb can't do it on his own out there for Dallas and now the Cowboys could make a bold move to really go and get a player like Jeudy, who could help keep CeeDee Lamb in favorable situations as well as add another explosive element to their offensive attack.
The Cowboys had to say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. They are saying goodbye to Dalton Schultz. Again I ask the question -- who are the Cowboys going to get at pick no. 26 overall that's better than Jerry Jeudy?
The answer: Nobody.
The Cowboys invest their first-round picks as well as anyone in the NFL and this would undoubtedly be a great investment of the pick they currently have. You get Jeudy on the final two years of his rookie deal. You give the Broncos a first-round pick and reset the clock on a talented young receiver with Jalen Tolbert coming back to Denver in the deal as well.
In order for the Broncos to say goodbye to Jeudy, I'm not sure just the 26th pick is going to get it done. If you add a player like Tolbert to sweeten the deal, you might have something the Broncos would say "yes" to.