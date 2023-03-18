3 Jerry Jeudy trade ideas the Denver Broncos might consider
1. Jerry Jeudy to the Patriots for a 2023 1st-round pick (14th overall)
One of the only ways you could really consider trading away a player like Jerry Jeudy is for prime NFL Draft real estate, which the Denver Broncos didn't have in 2022 and they don't have again in 2023. Going two full NFL Draft classes without top-tier capital can hurt your roster in the long-term because you need building blocks on rookie deals as often as you can get them.
The Broncos have made substantial investments in the likes of Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, to the point that they now won't have a first-round pick in consecutive years (2022, 2023) as well as no second-round picks in consecutive years (2023, 2024).
Getting a pick like no. 14 overall in this year's draft would be extremely interesting. Broncos fans haven't really given a ton of thought to the best fits of first-round prospects in this year's draft because of the fact that the team only owned a first-rounder (from the Dolphins) for a couple of months before trading it away to get Sean Payton.
Getting the 14th overall pick would significantly open up this team's options in terms of perhaps looking at defensive line help, a left tackle for the future, maybe trading down and getting into both the first and second rounds...
But would the Patriots pay this price? I just don't know how the Broncos could justify moving Jeudy for anything less than this. When you look at the Patriots, they have an obvious need at receiver on the outside, even after acquiring guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in free agency. Bill O'Brien is coming over from Alabama to coach the Patriots' offense, and Mac Jones had great chemistry with Jeudy when the two were at Alabama together.
What players could the Patriots get to help their offense better than Jerry Jeudy at pick no. 14?