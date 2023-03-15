3 Jerry Jeudy trade destinations for the Denver Broncos
3. Dallas Cowboys
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos shockingly had the chance to pick any of Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson. They chose Jeudy, who was considered perhaps the WR1 of that vaunted class at the time.
Remember, that group also included Clemson's Tee Higgins, who lasted until the second round for the Cincinnati Bengals. Crazy times, indeed.
The Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper for basically nothing and that trade proved to be as idiotic in the long haul as it looked over the short term. Cooper not being in the lineup for the Cowboys was detrimental to their passing attack, especially when coupled with the loss of Cedrick Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.
Now, the Cowboys have a chance to add another former Alabama wide receiver if they are willing to part with at least the 26th overall pick. We know Jerry Jones loves his first-round picks, and to his credit, he's been very good when using them no matter if it's high or low in the round. Maybe there's some magic that comes along with Cowboys picks...
At any rate, Jerry Jeudy would be a massive pickup for the Cowboys, who desperately need someone like him in their offense (and he's coming on a rookie deal) with their team really on the cusp of contending in the NFC. A late first-round pick should be a no-brainer for Dallas to improve their offense so substantially as this.