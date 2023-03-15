3 Jerry Jeudy trade destinations for the Denver Broncos
2. New York Giants
Looking back at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, it's clear that the Denver Broncos have been holding out for a first-round pick or more for Jerry Jeudy in any potential trade. If they were ready to sell low on Jeudy, I think he would be long gone already. The New York Giants have already made a push to land Jeudy but they obviously didn't want to pay up last season.
Will they do it in 2023?
The Giants own the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and that's more than a fair asking price for the Denver Broncos, like I said, for their best offensive player. Jeudy would become the best weapon in the Giants' passing game and if they want him bad enough, they should be willing to pay up.
Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll were in Buffalo when they struck the blockbuster deal for Stefon Diggs. Of course, at that time, Diggs' production in the NFL had been a bit better than what we've seen in three seasons from Jeudy, but is that really all Jeudy's fault?
After struggling with drops in his rookie season, Jeudy was relegated to running sprints in Pat Shurmur's offense in 2021 and finally had a bit of a breakout in 2023 with the Broncos. Of course the Giants would want to buy low if they could, but that doesn't mean the Broncos should let them. They should hold out for "at least a first round pick" as has been speculated.