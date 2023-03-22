3 insane trade proposals for Broncos to get Derrick Henry
The Titans were apparently shopping Derrick Henry during the NFL Combine. Could the Denver Broncos offer a trade package to get him in orange?
The team does need to add to their running back situation, as Samaje Perine is not a legitimate every-down back for the team but does offer some pass-catching and pass protection. He's not someone who is going to carry the load from week to week but does raise the floor of the RB room.
The team still has a gaping hole with the RB unit and it's currently unknown when Javonte Williams will be fully healthy again. The Broncos would be wise to invest in their RB room until Williams shows he can return to form.
Derrick Henry is 29 years old but did just come off a 1,538-yard rushing season along with having career highs in receptions and receiving yards. He's also a free agent next year and the Titans did hire a new General Manager, so there is reason to believe he could be dealt for the right price.
Tennessee has also cut some of their veteran players, so a 29-year-old running back in the last year of his deal is a prime trade candidate, right?
Three insane trade proposals for Titans' RB Derrick Henry the Denver Broncos should consider
The first trade proposal sends Courtland Sutton to Tennessee to pair with Treylon Burks and gives the Titans another legitimate weapon. They traded for Robert Woods last year and released him after one season.
Sutton gives them a true WR1 upside player and a younger option than Henry. Tennessee has struggled to find production from their receivers since trading AJ Brown, and while Sutton isn't Brown, he's still a productive player.
The Broncos would receive Derrick Henry and a 5th round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Henry is a better football player than Sutton, but Henry being a running back, being 29 years old and being in the last year of his deal does not make him as valuable in a trade than Sutton.