3 insane predictions for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Denver Broncos trade UP into the top 5 and draft JJ McCarthy
Sean Payton had this to say on Monday:
Payton is now on the record saying that he thinks it's realistic for the Denver Broncos to trade up from their 12th overall selection. To me, this could mean a lot, but it could also mean nothing at all. After all, we are in the "lying season" part of the offseason. I wouldn't put a ton of weight into what coaches and GMs say, as it's all a strategic game and no one wants to show their hand.
The Denver Broncos didn't seem to show any interest in Patrick Surtain II back in 2021 but ended up drafting him. Payton saying he thinks it's realistic for them to trade up could be him being truthful, but also just saying it could happen, maybe already knowing that he won't entertain trading up. Well, let's predict that the Denver Broncos do trade up into the top five and draft JJ McCarthy from Michigan.
This could force them to hop in front of the Minnesota Vikings, who could be eyeing a QB as well. The Vikes have two first-round picks in 2024, picks 11 and 23, while the Broncos just have pick 12, so the Vikings have the ammunition to trade up.
We'll see, but I don't believe that Sean Payton will be denied.