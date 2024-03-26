3 insane predictions for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Denver Broncos don't draft a tight end
Is this bold? It should be. This doesn't seem to be the best of tight end classes, and with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers likely going inside the top-15, I don't believe that the Broncos will be able to come away with him. The next best tight end in this class seems to be Ja'Tavion Sanders from Texans, who is an excellent receiving threat.
If the Denver Broncos got themselves into the second round, he could be drafted there. Other names to watch out for include Dallin Holker and Cade Stover. As for the Broncos, they got virtually no production from their tight end room in 2023. Greg Dulcich played about two snaps in 2023, as he cannot get his hamstrings to stay healthy.
And when Adam Trautman took over the full TE1 duties, he gave the Broncos forgettable production as a receiving threat. If nothing else, Trautman knows the offense and has spent most of his career playing within Payton's scheme, so he's familiar with the system and can occasionally produce in the receiving game.
The Denver Broncos will not draft a tight end in 2023 and will instead add to their WR room and bank on Dulcich being able to stay healthy. Perhaps there will be a late-offseason tight end cut from some other team that the Broncos could spring on. Frankly, I am baffled that the team didn't address the TE room in free agency, but the way I see it now, the Broncos are going to just try to squeak by in 2024 and angle for 2025 to be their breakout year.