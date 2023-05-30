3 huge mistakes the Denver Broncos made this offseason
Three huge mistakes the Denver Broncos made this offseason
3. Taking Drew Sanders in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft
I just don't get this pick at all. Why did the Denver Broncos prioritize an inside linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft? Inside linebackers are not nearly as valuable as they once were, and Denver used some of their already little draft capital to take one.
There were also much better selections to make here instead of Sanders.
QB Hendon Hooker went the pick after Sanders. Hooker could have been the heir apparent to Russell Wilson in two years or so had the Broncos taken him. Garrett Williams, a talented CB out of Syracuse, went a few picks after that.
A talented defensive linemen in Byron Young from Alabama went a few picks after Sanders. I think all three of those players would have been much better selections than Sanders. Plus, the Broncos got excellent play from their inside linebackers in 2022, and there are honestly a ton of quality free agent ILBs who could have come aboard if Denver wanted to go that route.
Sanders may turn into a great player, but I don't get this pick at the moment.