3 hidden gems on the Denver Broncos roster who will surprise in 2023
- UDFA sleeper at RB
- Young OL on the rise
- DL stepping up?
By Jordan Lopez
DE #95 Elijah Garcia
A player that no one had an eye out for at the beginning of training camp, Elijah Garcia has earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster and has proved himself as a hidden gem on this roster.
The undrafted defensive end has been wrecking opposing offensive lines this preseason. Garcia, in two preseason games, has recorded:
- 8 Total Pressures
- 5 QB Hurries
- 2 Sacks
- 1 QB Hit
- 2 Defensive Stops
- 1 Interception
Not only has he had great statistical numbers, but Garcia is doing things that are not counted in the box score, too. He has drawn multiple holding calls on the offensive line as he continues to create chaos in the trenches.
The defensive line depth is not where it is supposed to be as of now. Garcia has looked like the best defensive end on the team in the preseason, and the tape has shown it.
Garcia is a hidden gem that Denver desperately needed, as this position group will get a much-needed boost going into Week 1.