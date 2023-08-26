3 hidden gems on the Denver Broncos roster who will surprise in 2023
- UDFA sleeper at RB
- Young OL on the rise
- DL stepping up?
By Jordan Lopez
OT #63 Alex Palczewski
Sean Payton hasn't given many compliments to players thus far into training camp, but Alex Palczewski is one of them who did.
The undrafted offensive tackle has caught the attention of the coaching staff this training camp, and for good reason.
Palczewski was listed as the fourth-string right tackle on the unofficial depth chart. It's safe to say now that he has bumped up a few spots after his recent performances in practice and the preseason.
“He is tough and smart,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Palczewski. “He’s played a lot of football. It’s not always pretty, but there is this quality of ‘he gets the job done.’
Palczewski ran with the second-team offense in the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. From being listed as the fourth right tackle (unofficially) on the depth chart to starting with the back-ups, Palczewski has made tremendous strides.
Palczewski has starter potential. He has been steady and consistent in his performances. Palczewski has been reliable as the right tackle and may find himself getting important reps in the preseason finale.
The offensive line depth is questionable yet it's never bad to have a lot of offensive linemen. Palczewski is too good not to make the 53-man roster, and he will get playing time one way or the other during the 2023 season.
Palczewski is truly a hidden gem for the Denver Broncos.