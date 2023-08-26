3 hidden gems on the Denver Broncos roster who will surprise in 2023
- UDFA sleeper at RB
- Young OL on the rise
- DL stepping up?
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos are heading into their last preseason game on Saturday night before they play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Before that, Denver will have to cut their roster to 53 players and make some tough decisions. There are a lot of players to be considered "locks" to make the team, with a few of them on the bubble.
In this case, I will be going over three hidden gems on the Denver Broncos roster that will not only make the team, but surprise people in 2023.
RB #38 Jaleel McLaughlin
Jaleel McLaughlin has rapidly become a fan-favorite during the preseason, and rightfully so. The undrafted rookie running back has been on a tear in training camp, and it has shown in the two preseason games thus far.
McLaughlin has two rushing touchdowns for the Broncos through two preseason games and one receiving touchdown while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
He has undoubtedly been the best offensive player in the preseason for Denver, and the tape shows that. McLaughlin is fast and can explode for big plays.
Between his career at Division II Notre Dame College in Cleveland and Youngstown State, McLaughlin amassed 8,166 running yards and 79 rushing touchdowns to become the NCAA's all-time best rusher across all levels. Jeff Legwold of ESPN just came out with a terrific story on McLaughlin and his status on the roster.
Since the roster cuts have not officially been made, fans will have to wait to see if he made the team, but all signs are pointing to him earning the RB3 spot on the team.