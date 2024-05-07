3 hardly talked about Denver Broncos players under a ton of pressure in 2024
All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos roster doesn't look too bad, but these three players who aren't talked about a lot could be on shaky ground in 2024. Besides some of the other players that will surely be in the spotlight this offseason and into the season, a few stick out as being under a ton of pressure, but we aren't exactly talking about them a ton.
Yes, Bo Nix is probably the top player that will get the most attention this offseason for the Denver Broncos. The wide receiver room is also going to have a lot of attention on it, but there are some players that we've hardly talked about who could be under a mountain of pressure either this offseason or into the regular season.
1. Damarri Mathis, CB
Damarri Mathis has kind of turned into an irrelevant and hardly talked about player within Broncos Country this offseason. After a very promising rookie year primarily playing in place of former CB Ronald Darby, Mathis regressed a ton in 2023 and was benched for Fabian Moreau. And with the emergence of slot CB Ja'Quan McMillian and some of what the Broncos did at safety, Mathis went to the back burner.
And then, the Broncos signed veteran CB Levi Wallace in free agency and also drafted CB Kris Abrams-Draine in the 2024 NFL Draft, along with having Riley Moss back for year two. Mathis went from starter in Week 1 of 2023 to someone who is potentially fighting for a roster spot in 2024. With the team not having given Moss a shot yet and having Wallace and KAD in the picture, Mathis' seat is on fire.