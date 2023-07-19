3 guarantees for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL season
2. The Denver Broncos commit fewer penalties and turn the ball over less
One thing that this coaching staff will bring is genuine, legitimate experience. That has a domino effect on the rest of the players, which should be for the better. One thing that I am guaranteeing in 2023 is the Denver Broncos not only committing fewer penalties but also turning the ball over less.
I think Russell Wilson will probably throw about half the interceptions he did in 2022, and I believe that partly because Denver should be running the ball at a higher rate in 2023 than they did in 2022.
With Melvin Gordon not on the team anymore, that erases some fumbles he would have likely had on the Broncos. Samaje Perine has fumbled the ball just two times in his career, which began in 2017, and Javonte Williams has fumbled the ball just three times over 309 total touches during his career.
The team may not win 12 games in 2023, but they won't be shooting themselves in the foot with silly penalties and turnovers like they have in prior seasons.